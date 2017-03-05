Bella Hadid – From Model to DJ?

If Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan can do it…why not Bella Hadid?!

Last night Bella made her “DJ” debut with the help of a guy named Sweet Boy Daniel.

Check it out:

She looks like she’s concentrating really hard right? LOL

She wrote:

SweetBoy and I went innnnn last night…my first time playing my music with @sweetboydaniel spinnning.

Will this become a habit? Just for fun? Booking gigs to spin along with modeling? Doing this because she thinks The Weeknd (her ex – no dating Selena Gomez) wants a chick in the industry?

We’ll just have to wait and see!