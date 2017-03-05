Ariana Grande Talks Being A “Diva” in Cosmo

Arianators! Our girl Ari is on the cover of the April Cosmopolitan mag!

Now the magazine hits stands March 7th – so you will have to wait 2 days to physically have it in your hands but here’s a sneak peek below…

On standing up for herself she says:

A lot of times, women are labeled as a bitch or a diva for having a vision and being strong and using their voice, and it’s just not the case. You can be strong and be friendly. [We] don’t have to be just one thing.

And what about her BF Mac Miller?

I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing.

Are you dying over all of that?

Read the full interview and see her the cover itself here: Ariana Grand on Cosmo