Happy Birthday Chicago!

Happy birthday to our favorite city in the world…CHICAGO!!

Today our beautiful city turns 180! (It was incorporated on March 4th , 1837)

The Chicago History Museum had a party earlier today with free admission AND free Eli’s Cheesecake (for the birthday cake) to celebrate!

Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by and said to the party-goers:

Happy 180th birthday to the greatest city in the world! It is remarkable to reflect on the rapid rise of a frontier trading outpost into not just the most American of American cities, but a true global city. I join residents across the City of Chicago in celebrating all we have accomplished together throughout our storied history, and looking forward to a future that is even brighter than our incredible past.

If you’re bummed you missed it (don’t worry I did too) here is list of other ways to celebrate: Ways to Celebrate Chicago’s 180th birthday

What is your fave thing about our city??