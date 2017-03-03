You’ll Never Believe How Much The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Is Getting Paid

Danielle Bregoli is cashing money ousside.

The girl behind “Cash Me Ousside” is learning quickly that being a viral Internet meme really brings in the big BUCKS.

The 13-year-old who gained fame after an episode of Dr. Phil is so popular, club owners and event planners want her to headline parties and are willing to pay five-figures for appearances.

PressRoomVIP reports that Bregoli is charging roughly $40 thousand dollars to make an appearance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May.

TMZ also reports that the owner of the company would be throwing Danielle’s 14th birthday party (which will most likely involve twerking cause she’s a new-age teen) and she’ll definitely get a cut of the ticket sales.

So instead of getting help on Dr. Phil, Bregoli made a career and will probably never finish out school because what’s the point? She’s got 6 million followers on Instagram and more money than those who actually have college degrees.

Good job internet!

Bregoli has also been milking her 15 minutes of fame by launching her own merchandise line, complete with her famous slogan, appearing in a Kodak Black music video, and dating a former “Vine star” that’s 13-years-older than her. Ew.