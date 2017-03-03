Wilmette Teens Win $55K Plus A Trip To Hawaii On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’!

Two best friends from Wilmette walked away winners from Wheel of Fortune!

Zach Larsen and Ben Sklansky met in fifth grade and have been the “dynamic duo” ever since.

When Ben saw a commercial asking for teens to apply for ‘Wheel of Fortune: Teen Best Friends Week,” he thought, “Well, why not?” and got his best pal to audition with him.

The pair applied and were called in for an audition in Chicago, and found out less than a month later that they were chosen for the show.

“They liked our chemistry, our charisma,” Zach said during an interview published on New Trier High School’s website. “They wanted people to be expressive and enthusiastic, and I think they saw that in us.”

The dynamic duo traveled to Culver City, California on Jan. 20 to film their episode. While they originally had to stay quiet about how the episode went, it finally aired on February 28th–revealing that the pair had won a lot of money plus a trip!

They qualified for the bonus round by winning the most money, and then won an additional $34,000, bringing in their total at $55,246.

