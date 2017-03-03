What Happens To The Hats Thrown Onto The Ice After Patrick Kane’s Hat Trick?

Have you ever found yourself cheering for Patrick Kane’s Hat Trick during a Blackhawks game and wondering “where do all those hats go.”

Do they throw them out? Does he keep them and wear them out? Does he have an impressive and fly hat collection?

We have your answer!

After a March 1st Hat Trick, The Blackhawks donated the hats to the Chicago Sports Museum, located next to Harry Caray’s in Water Tower.

The museum is owned by sport collector Grant DePorter and according to Sports Mockery, he always has an evolving collection.

No word yet on when the display of hats will be open to the public but at least now you can rest easy knowing there is a hat heaven and all those hats do go there.

Now this happens after Kane apparently tries on the hats and keeps the ones he likes… giving the local pizza place (Parlor Pizza Kitchen) some free promo!