The worst thing a fast food joint can do is DISCONTINUE a popular menu item.

And that’s exactly what Wendy’s did recently to piss off a bunch of their customers.

The chain quietly cut the spicy chicken nuggets from their menu thinking no one would notice.

Well guess what… we NOTICED.

Twitter has been in an uproar about the change, with some customers even threatening to boycott the brand.

This stuff is serious…

When the cashier at Wendy's told me they no longer serve spicy nuggets pic.twitter.com/y9WPOQHzuv — January 28th (@Finesse101_) February 21, 2017

@Wendys Your organization has the AUDACITY to take the spicy nuggets from WE THE PEOPLE! Spicy nuggets IS what MAKES Wendy's GREAT! Sad! — madison j hunter (@madisonjhunter) March 2, 2017

@Wendys are you guys drunk? Getting rid of the spicy chicken nuggets is the worst thing you could possibly do! — Shane Piskur (@SPiskur) March 2, 2017

Dear @Wendys – by you discontinuing spicy nuggets, I've discontinued my patronage. Thanks for making me healthier I guess. #girlbye — Samantha Eck (@theSamEck) March 2, 2017