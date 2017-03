James Hetfield was… pissed off after Metallica’s GRAMMY performance with Lady Gaga.

Not at Lady Gaga, mind you. She was fantastic.

He was angry at his mic, because it wasn’t working!

If you didn’t see the debacle, you can watch it here. According to drummer Lars Ulrich, Hetfield was livid after the screw up.

Here’s how the performance was supposed to sound!