Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Welcome Baby Number 5!

And that makes 5!

Reality star and former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott!

The couple’s son, Beau Dean McDermott, was born around 2 p.m yesterday, Thursday March 2.

Beau weighed 5 lbs., 12 oz and measured 18 1/2 inches long.

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau,” the couple told People magazine. “He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family.”

Tori also shared her excitement on Twitter, sharing a picture of her newborns hand with the caption:

“We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott.”

Tori and Dean celebrated their 10-years-of-marriage by announcing the unexpected pregnancy.

They are already parents of Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.