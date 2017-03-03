The Color of Your Bedroom Might Be The Reason You’re Getting a Bad Night’s Sleep

Are you having trouble getting a good night’s rest? Your wall color could be to blame!

According to the Centers for Disease Contol, 50 to 70 million Americans don’t sleep through the night.

A bad night of sleep is usually less than 7 hours. Side-effects include decreased productivity and eventually, health issues.

A simple fix to improving sleep quality could just be painting your room a more relaxing color.

Travelodge conducted a study and found that those sleeping in a blue room get the most sleep with 7 hours and 52 minutes total.

Other tranquil and zen colors include shades of green, yellow, and orange.

Yellow tones were the second best with 7 hours and 40 minutes followed by green (7 hours and 36 minutes), silver (7 hours and 33 minutes) and orange (7 hours and 28 minutes).

The worst color for your bedroom? Purple with only 5 hours and 56 minutes!

Brown (6 hours and 6 minutes) and grey (6 hours and 12 minutes) also made the list.

There were also a few other interesting findings that you can read about HERE!