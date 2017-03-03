The Chicago Polar Plunge Is This Sunday!

Are you planning on jumping into a freezing lake this weekend?

Yes, it’s that time of year – The Chicago Polar Plunge is going down!

Everyone taking the plunge supports the athletes of Special Olympics Chicago.

The plunge takes kicks off at 10am on Sun, March 5 at North Ave. Beach!

Actor Dax Shepard has been announced as VIP (Very Important Plunger) for the event and will be jumping in the lake with tons of other Chicagoans and celebrities.

NBC Chicago’s Jon Seda is slated to join in on the fun along with retired Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Just make sure to bring some warm clothes! Even though its supposed to be relatively warm (57F) it is supposed to rain, which will make it colder and your body will still go through a cold shock response according to Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, professor of thermophysiology in Canada.

He told the Chicago Tribune, cold shock response includes “few gasps followed by hypertension (rapid, shallow breathing). You also feel very cold and uncomfortable.”

It typically lasts about 45-60 seconds.

So participants, please be careful, wear shoes, and bring an extra set of DRY clothes plus a towel.

And remember, you don’t have to go all the way underwater…. even dipping your toes counts!

Register HERE to take the plunge.