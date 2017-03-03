TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

[Listen] Radio Perez: James Harden Says He Left Khloe Kardashian Because Of The Spotlight

March 3, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

EEK! James Harden wanted to tell all about his relationship with ex-Khloe Kardashian. He says he wanted out of all the spotlight, it was too much. Khloe claims he cheated, but he apparently that wasn’t the reason at all! Who do you believe?

 

