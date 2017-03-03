You can’t make the next installment of American Horror Story election themed without having some mention of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

AHS boss admits that the politicians will be portrayed but the series will not be focused on them, it is merely the kick off.

“I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton,” Murphy tells E! News, “and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it’s about the zeitgeist and what we’re doing now.”

The episode will begin on the night of the 2016 presidential election.

Neither Clinton nor Trump have ben cast.

No word on what direction the rest of the season will take although rumor has it, it might focus on some characters from Freakshow.

How that ties into the election? Beats me.