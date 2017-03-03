Former Chicago Bull Taj Gibson Hit A RIDICULOUS Shot Last Night

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 27: Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat goes to the basket past Taj Gibson #22 of the Chicago Bulls on March 27, 2013 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)