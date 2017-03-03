TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

#FlashbackFriday To When #LectricLeprechaun Artist Krewella Formed In Northbrook Illinois!

March 3, 2017 10:56 AM By Nikki
Ten years ago…3 Glenbrook North High students decided to dedicate their lives to dance music.

(L-R) Yasmine Yousaf, Kris "Rain Man" Trindl, Jahan Yousaf (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf and producer Kris “Rain Man” Trindl formed the EDM group Krewella. The group has been touring round the world playing music fests like crazy. Kris actually left the group in 2014 but the sisters have gone on with much success.

See Krewella live at #LectricLeprechaun with Steve Aoki, Cash Cash & Grandtheft at the Aragon Ballroom March 15th.

Win tickets all day today on B96’s FREE TICKET FRIDAY!!

 

