FlashbackFriday To When #LectricLeprechaun Artist Krewella Formed In Northbrook Illinois!

Ten years ago…3 Glenbrook North High students decided to dedicate their lives to dance music.

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf and producer Kris “Rain Man” Trindl formed the EDM group Krewella. The group has been touring round the world playing music fests like crazy. Kris actually left the group in 2014 but the sisters have gone on with much success.

See Krewella live at #LectricLeprechaun with Steve Aoki, Cash Cash & Grandtheft at the Aragon Ballroom March 15th.

