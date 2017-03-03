Extras Will Soon Be Needed For New Chicago Show Formerly Titled “Controversy”

Yet another show may be calling Chicago home soon and that means MORE EXTRA WORK!

4 Star Casting announced that they will soon begin casting for a Fox drama pilot, formerly titled “Controversy.”

Variety reports that the drama stars Rita Wilson and Archie Panjabi and focuses on sexual scandals on college campuses.

The official description reads:

The Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a young co-ed accuses several star football players of sexual assault. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the type of high-profile controversy all-too familiar on today’s college campuses, as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

If picked up, that means a lot more extra work for aspiring actors in Chicago.

