Ed Sheeran Hit Justin Bieber With WHAT?

March 3, 2017 7:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
OMG!! Ed Sheeran is most def someone he says it how it is. The “Shape of You” singer opened up to The Guardian during an interview to say he “got hammered and cracked Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club!” Apparently it was all fun and games until Sheeran got sloshed and they went to the golf course. Bieber had a bright idea to have Sheeran use his face at the tee and it all went downhill from there. Read the full article here.

