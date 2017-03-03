TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

Congrats – Wicker Park Bar Named Best Beer Bar in Illinois

March 3, 2017 11:24 AM By Lizzy Buczak

There are two things that Chicago does really well – pizza and beer.

CraftBeer.com just ranked the best beer bars in all 50 states and gave a welcome shout out to Links Taproom in Wicker Park.

Links, was named the Best Beer Bar in Illinois, thanks to their large beer selection.

The bar also boasts digital menus that display how much of a keg is still available – a luxury for limited-edition beers.

If you get hungry,  Links also has a huge menu of encased meets.

CraftBeer chooses a winner based on votes – with more than 7000 going to Links.

Haven’t been there yet? Give it a go this weekend!

 

