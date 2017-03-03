Chance The Rapper Met With Gov. Rauner and Was “Flustered” With Vague Answers

CHICAGO (CBS) — After waiting more than two weeks to meet with the governor about funding for Chicago Public Schools, Chance the Rapper emerged from their sit-down Friday visibly frustrated with what he described as “a lot of vague answers.”

However, Gov. Bruce Rauner said he’s optimistic the two can work together on possible solutions for CPS, and even suggested the two could propose legislation to introduce next week.

Chance requested the meeting with Rauner earlier this month, after the governor congratulated him on Twitter for winning three Grammy Awards. The two originally planned to get together Wednesday, but the meeting was pushed back after deadly tornadoes struck central and southern Illinois on Tuesday, and Rauner spent the next two days surveying the damage.

