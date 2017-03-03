Ariana Grande Just Took Taylor Swift’s Spot As Second Most Followed on Instagram

Move over Taylor Swift, it’s time for Ariana Grande to shine.

Selena Gomez has continued to hold on to her number 1 spot at the most followed person on Instagram with 111 million followers.

Taylor Swift was in the second spot trailing behind with 98.3 million followers until she was beat out by Ariana Grande.

Ari took the title from Taylor with a record 98.5 million followers – still a long way to go to beat Sel!

This makes sense considering Ariana is in the middle of her Dangerous Woman tour and constantly posting while Taylor is in “hiatus” mode, possibly working on her upcoming album, reportedly due in December.

Bey and Kim Kardashian are still up there, with Beyonce clocking in 96 million followers and Kardashian with 93.8 million.