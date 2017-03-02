“Magic School Bus” Reboot Has Found Its Ms. Frizzle

The Magic School Bus is ready for to ride again with Ms. Frizzle in the front seat!

The Netflix reboot announced that Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is ready to take on the role of the eccentric teacher.

While we loved Lily Tomlin’s take on the character, McKinnon is a beyond brilliant choice. She’ll bring a wit and charm to the character that will most definitely guarantee success amongst a newer generation of audiences.

The reboot has been in the works since 2014 and plans to provide a new audience of young minds “thrilling discoveries, heart-pounding explorations and relatable humor, while encouraging kids to think critically and creatively to answer questions and solve problems.”

Since we’re transporting the series to the present day, they will have to incorporate technological advancements and achievements that were not readily available 20-years ago.

It will be interesting to see how innovation changes the structure of the series.

As of now, there is no release date set for Magic School Bus Rides Again.