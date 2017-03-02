TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

[Listen] Radio Perez: Mariah Carey Dropped From Her Record Label

March 2, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Mariah Carey’s new single “I Don’t” was a MAJOR flop. Mimi released the song despite her record label telling her to not to do it. As a result they decided to drop her. YIKES!

 

