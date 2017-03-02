Glow-In-The-Dark, Musical SeeSaws Coming to Navy Pier

Bet you didn’t know you needed illuminated seesaws in your life until now!

Navy Pier is about to light up with the addition of fifteen new glow-in-the-dark seesaws.

Thanks to the project Impulse, tourists will soon be able to rock back and forth on large-scale seesaws, complete with motion-activated LED lights and music components.

“Impulse is very much in keeping with Chicago’s culturally rich and distinguished art scene, while also in alignment with Navy Pier’s mission of offering unparalleled experiences that inspire discovery and wonder,” said Michelle T. Boone, Chief Program and Civic Engagement Officer of Navy Pier, in a press release. “We invite guests of all ages and backgrounds to come experience the Pier’s ongoing programmatic evolution this spring, starting with this truly unique and artistic spin on a classic playground activity.”

You can start teetering for free at Navy Pier from March 10 through May 21.

Check out a promo teaser below!