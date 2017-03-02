Ed Sheeran May Have Just Revealed The Release Date of Taylor Swift’s Next Album

Oops?

Ed Sheeran may have accidentally revealed the date of Taylor Swift’s next album.

The crooner was chatting with BBC and gossiping about his BFF Taylor when he said this:

“Everyone I was scared of releasing albums around me released them all last year—people like Beyoncé and The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Yep, Ed just said Taylor will most likely drop her next album in time for Christmas.

I know it’s only March but whatever – I’m starting my Christmas list early in that case!