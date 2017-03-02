Ready to feel old? Your favorite vampire slayer is turning 20 this y ear!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the iconic WB series, is celebrating its 20th birthday on March 10!

Fox plans to celebrate that day by airing the series premiere at 9 a.m on Pop.

But that’s not all! They’re also introducing a new line of merchandise to honor the Joss Whedon series.

And while Buffy had a lot of great storylines and characters, it did NOT have a fantastic fashion sense. (It was the 90s….)

Hot Topic revealed a line of Buffy-inspired clothing, which includes Willow’s iconic sweater, Faith’s leather jacket and Buffy’s red leather trench. (Actually, can we see Faith’s jacket?)

Other memorabilia includes the Buffy board game, books, stationary sets, and even blankets and dish ware.

“Decades after its television debut, Buffy the Vampire Slayer continues to stake its ground in pop culture,” Jim Fielding, president of consumer products and innovation at 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, said in a statement. “As one of the studio’s most memorable programs, we are thrilled to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary alongside the devoted Buffy fan community.”

Fans can also participate in a Sunnydale High Yearbook Contest. Contestants must upload a high school class photo and caption it using a Buffy quote. Winners win a trip to San Diego’s Comic Con! More info at BoxLunch.com.

Those tweeting about their love for Buffy are encouraged to use the hashtag #BuffySlays20. (Get it the slayer is slaying her birthday?)

So tell us… How will you celebrate the big 2-0? I think going to dig up my OG Buffy the Vampire Slayer board game and call my cousin to play a round.

Also – is it just a coincidence that The Vampire Diaries series finale airs the same day the slayer celebrates her birthday? I don’t think so…