By Radio.com Staff

Bruno Mars continues to let the hits flow. Mars’ provided some serious dance moves for his new “That’s What I Like video.” As he dances to the beat, digital artists draw over him providing props like champagne bottles, steering wheels and more.

Related: Bruno Mars Songs Ranked from Best to Worst

“That’s What I Like” is the latest single from Mars’ chart-topping album, 24 Karak Gold.

Watch Mars show his moves below.