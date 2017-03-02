BABYWATCH: Did Liam Payne Just Confirm Cheryl Gave Birth?

Is Liam Payne a father? We need answers!
One Direction fans believe that Cheryl Cole has given birth to her baby with Liam Payne.
It all started when Liam posted a mysterious tweet writing:
Most people wouldn’t think twice about it but Directioners quickly jumped to the conclusion that if Liam was trying to be quiet, it’s because he didn’t want to “wake the baby.”
Sleep… Quiet… Baby…. obviously.
Maybe he’s just trying not to wake Cheryl up?
Liam never actually confirmed that he’s now a “dad” but maybe all the twitter responses will prompt him to share the good news soon?
The singer confirmed the pregnancy rumors earlier this month by posting a photo shoot of her baby bump for the L’Oréal Paris’s collaboration with The Prince’s Trust.
Speculation that the couple were expecting started last year when Cheryl’s mother was spotted buying pregnancy items at al local store.