BABYWATCH: Did Liam Payne Just Confirm Cheryl Gave Birth?

Is Liam Payne a father? We need answers!

One Direction fans believe that Cheryl Cole has given birth to her baby with Liam Payne.

It all started when Liam posted a mysterious tweet writing:

Why do I always do the strangest walk when I'm trying to be quiet in a morning 😂😂 — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 2, 2017

Most people wouldn’t think twice about it but Directioners quickly jumped to the conclusion that if Liam was trying to be quiet, it’s because he didn’t want to “wake the baby.”

Sleep… Quiet… Baby…. obviously.

Maybe he’s just trying not to wake Cheryl up?

Liam never actually confirmed that he’s now a “dad” but maybe all the twitter responses will prompt him to share the good news soon?

Because you don't want to wake up your baby https://t.co/rAqfSBTxEx — Liam ♡A (@ljpsangel) March 2, 2017

Does anyone know if Cheryl has had the baby yet? I keep hearing tumours that she had a little girl. Is that true? Can someone please tell me — Cheryl_liam_fanpage (@cheryl_liam_) March 2, 2017

The singer confirmed the pregnancy rumors earlier this month by posting a photo shoot of her baby bump for the L’Oréal Paris’s collaboration with The Prince’s Trust.

Speculation that the couple were expecting started last year when Cheryl’s mother was spotted buying pregnancy items at al local store.