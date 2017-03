Secondhand smoke kills more than 400 infants and 41,000 adult nonsmokers every year.

Secondhand smoke exposure is when nonsmokers breathe in smoke exhaled by smokers or from burning tobacco products.

If you or someone you know smokes and wants to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or go to http://www.smokefree.gov for free help.

The bottom line is—there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure. B96 Cares!