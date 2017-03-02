AWW! Elena and Damon Embrace in New “The Vampire Diaries” Series Finale Teaser

They are touching… I repeat, they are TOUCHING!

The CW has released yet another Vampire Diaries finale promo that will leave you in tears.

The clips are only 10 seconds long but have so far documented the epic return of Elena Gilbert.

In this latest one, Damon and Elena actually embrace after laying eyes on each other for the first time.

How she came back to life is beyond us but all we know is we’re totally digging it. (And hopefully that isn’t the evil Katerina who has taken over the coveted role of the Devil.)

See the romantic moment below:

The actors talked about the return of a few familiar faces in the final episodes, including seeing Kayla Ewell again.

“It would be very strange to not have Nina come back,” said Paul Wesley. “The whole story is about two brothers essentially fighting … the crux of it is two brothers fighting over a girl. Obviously there’s like a zillion other storylines, but I felt like it would have been a real shame for the fans and the show to not wrap that up to a degree.”

As for Katherine’s return, Ian Somerhalder said she’s “a disaster,” adding “there’s nothing good about that for anyone.”

“She’s fun though, causes a little trouble. It’s great to have old characters back,” added Wesley.