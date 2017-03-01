TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

[Listen] The FULL Dancing With The Stars Season 24 Cast Reveal!

March 1, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
The next season of Dancing With The Stars has revealed their new cast member! Lots of people think there’s a CLEAR winner…Heather Morris since she was a back-up dancer for Beyonce! Who do you think will win?

Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles and Sasha Farber
Professional Bull Rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess
Actress/Guitarist Charo and Keo Motsepe
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev
NY Giants running back, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
SNL comedian Chris Kattan and Witney Carson
Figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev
Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy
Glee star/Beyonce dancer, Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy
The A-Team’s Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)
Chicago Cubs David Ross and Lindsay Arnold
The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd

