[Listen] The FULL Dancing With The Stars Season 24 Cast Reveal!

The next season of Dancing With The Stars has revealed their new cast member! Lots of people think there’s a CLEAR winner…Heather Morris since she was a back-up dancer for Beyonce! Who do you think will win?

Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles and Sasha Farber

Professional Bull Rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess

Actress/Guitarist Charo and Keo Motsepe

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev

NY Giants running back, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

SNL comedian Chris Kattan and Witney Carson

Figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy

Glee star/Beyonce dancer, Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy

The A-Team’s Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)

Chicago Cubs David Ross and Lindsay Arnold

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd