Who doesn’t love a buy one get one free offer at Starbucks?

Starting March 2nd through March 7th from 2 to 5pm, buy one Macchiato and get the second one free.

The deal is valid on Macchiatos of any size, both hot or iced.

And don’t forget, they just released two new spring Macchiatos – Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato and Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato – so give them a try!

You may want to call your local Starbucks before heading out to make sure they’re offering the deal!