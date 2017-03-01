Starbucks Is Launching Two New “Spring” Macchiato Drinks

Starbucks is ready to ring in spring!

The coffee chain is launching two new drinks, acknowledging that it should help us cope with the confusing Chicago weather.

The press release reads:“This month’s extreme fluctuation of conditions a snowstorm one day and tank top weather the next has us confused. On chillier days when you’re bundled up in sweaters, you’ll want to order the new five layer Coconut Mocha Macchiato. To create the distinct layers, shots of espresso are poured overtop steamed coconut milk and a white chocolate mocha sauce. The sweet concoction is finished off with caramel sauce and a swirl of mocha sauce”

They go on to say, “On sunny days, go for the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, which features espresso, almond milk, and cinnamon dolce syrup, topped with a caramel cross-hatch and cinnamon dolce topping.”

Sounds delicious? We agree!

While it may not be spring just yet (the 70 degree weather would have you believing otherwise) the drinks are available starting Feb. 28th!