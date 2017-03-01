TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

SpaceX Plans to Take 2 Tourists Around The Moon in 2018!

March 1, 2017 10:12 AM By Lizzy Buczak
spacex

SpaceX, the rocket company shipped by Elon Musk, is doing something no one has done before – they want to send tourists around the moon and back to Eather.

The “trip” is set to take place in 2018.

Musk made the announcement on Monday, explaining that two individuals asked the company if they’d be interested on sending them on a cruise to the moon.

They’ll fly past, never landing, before coming right back.

The spacecraft would be automated but the passengers would undergo training before vacationing inside SpaceX’s Dragon2 Capsule.

No word on how much this would cost but estimates are around $90 million so don’t expect this to become a common thing we all do like going to Greee.

I guess you can do anything if you have money right?

 

