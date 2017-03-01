TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

[Listen] Sticky Situations: The Assistant

March 1, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Ariel has a gut feeling that her boyfriend Henry is up to something sketchy with his grad assistant. She noticed that he was out with her and her friends. He admitted he did see her but it was because they were grading papers. Then why did he say YES when we asked him if he’d go on a date with her?? #Savage

 

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live