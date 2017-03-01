TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

[Listen] #AGT Grace Vanderwaal Wakes Up With The J Show

March 1, 2017 6:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Grace Vanderwaal is fresh off an epic win of America’s Got Talent and in out B96 studio. The singer shares with us how she learned the ukulele and the truth about Simon Cowell!

