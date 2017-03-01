TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

[Listen] Accent Wars: Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker Declares The True Winner Of The British Accent. Showbiz Shelly Or J Niice?

March 1, 2017 8:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

J Niice and Showbiz Shelly are ALWAYS fighting over who has the BEST British accent. When we were off-air we decided we need to settle this battle once and for all! In case you didn’t know, Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker is from the UK and an excellent actor of dialects! Who will he crown champion?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live