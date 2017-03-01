[Listen] Accent Wars: Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker Declares The True Winner Of The British Accent. Showbiz Shelly Or J Niice?

J Niicefacebook
J Niice and Showbiz Shelly are ALWAYS fighting over who has the BEST British accent. When we were off-air we decided we need to settle this battle once and for all! In case you didn’t know, Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker is from the UK and an excellent actor of dialects! Who will he crown champion?
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you'll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country's biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve