Guy Asks All The Politicians “Who Are You Wearing” As They Walked In Last Night

HOBOKEN, NJ - JULY 03: The PNC American Flag balloon is inflated in honor of America for Independence Day on the De Baun Athletic Complex at Stevens Institute of Technology on July 3, 2012 in Hoboken, New Jersey. The 53 by 78 foot balloon is the world's largest free-flying American flag, weighs 530 pounds and is being flown in the upcoming 30th annual NJ Festival of Ballooning. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

