Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei Joins “Dancing With The Stars”

Normani Kordei will be dancing her way into your living room pretty soon.

The Fifth Harmony singer was announced as one of the contestants on Dancing With The Stars’ 24th season.

ABC unveiled the line-up of celebrities on Good Morning America today.

Kordei, who is in the middle of an Asian tour with the girl group said that they’re “going to make it work.”

Rehearsals in Tokyo and then performances in LA – definitely possible!

Other names include retired Cubs player David Ross, Olympian Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan, Glee star Heather Morris, Bachelor Nick Viall and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

Here is the full list of season 24’s pairings:

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess

Charo and Keo Motsepe

Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy

Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd