Did You Know ‘This Is Us’ Justin Hartley Is From Orland Park?!

How am I just hearing this news now?!

If you haven’t started watching This Is Us, you’re missing out. Big time.

I’ve been so caught up laughing and sobbing while watching the show, that I missed the memo that Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, is a Chicago boy!

Early morning conversations on our drive to school with this one. It's one of the things I live for. That's a game face right there! Ready to learn! So proud of her. A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:36am PST

Did you know this?!

Justin was born in Knoxville, Illinois, but grew up in Orland Park, where he went to Carl Sandburg High School! He then went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he really found his love for acting.

Read more HERE!