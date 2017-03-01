Did You Know ‘This Is Us’ Justin Hartley Is From Orland Park?!

How am I just hearing this news now?!
If you haven’t started watching This Is Us, you’re missing out. Big time.
I’ve been so caught up laughing and sobbing while watching the show, that I missed the memo that Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, is a Chicago boy!
Did you know this?!
Justin was born in Knoxville, Illinois, but grew up in Orland Park, where he went to Carl Sandburg High School! He then went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he really found his love for acting.
