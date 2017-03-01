TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

Did You Know ‘This Is Us’ Justin Hartley Is From Orland Park?!

March 1, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: justin hartley, this is us

How am I just hearing this news now?!

If you haven’t started watching This Is Us, you’re missing out. Big time.

I’ve been so caught up laughing and  sobbing while watching the show, that I missed the memo that Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, is a Chicago boy!

 

Did you know this?!

Justin was born in Knoxville, Illinois, but grew up in Orland Park, where he went to Carl Sandburg High School! He then went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he really found his love for acting.

Read more HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live