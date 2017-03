CHICAGO (CBS) — Special Olympics Chicago announced Wednesday that Dax Shepard, one of the stars of Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming action comedy “CHiPS,” will serve as a VIP (Very Important Plunger) at this year’s Chicago Polar Plunge.

Shepard is best known from the film “Hit and Run” and TV’s “Parenthood.”

Thankfully, the weather is supposed to be in the 60s this weekend… not as cold as year’s past!

Read more HERE!

See pics from 2016’s Polar Plunge!