Watch Alicia Keys Impersonate Adele, Gwen Stefani & Janis Joplin

By Hayden Wright

Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions has yielded some pretty unforgettable impersonations: Christina Aguilera’s Britney Spears and Ariana Grande’s Christina Aguilera come to mind. When Alicia Keys appeared on The Tonight Show last night (Feb. 28), she tried her hand at a few: Adele, Gwen Stefani and rock legend Janis Joplin.

Let’s just say she had fun. Keys’ impressions weren’t jaw-droppingly accurate but she did her best. Her Stefani-inspired cover of “Miss Mary Mack” segued into a broad “I ain’t Miss Mary Mack, girl!” Keys’ rendition of “The Alphabet Song” in the style of Adele used some dramatic hand gestures and the tune of “Hello.” She gets an “A” for effort and commitment.

But it was Alicia’s Janis Joplin that really brought it home. We heard some rock registers in her voice that only occasionally get used in Keys’ own material, and her “Piece of My Heart” take on “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” made the audience roar.

Watch Keys’ impersonations (and Fallon doing The Pointer Sisters and Elvis Presley) below: