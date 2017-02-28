[Listen] Who Is Gary From Chicago? #OscarsBuzz

Showbiz Shelly
Gary From Chicago got viral fame from his appearance on the Oscars from Jimmy Kimmel’s idea of letting a tour bus enter Hollywood’s biggest night. Apparently Gary was released from prison after serving 20 years a few days before the Oscars. Gary was sightseeing with his wife and couldn’t have received a better surprise! Read the full article here.
