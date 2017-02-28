TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

[Listen] Who Is Gary From Chicago? #OscarsBuzz

February 28, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Gary From Chicago got viral fame from his appearance on the Oscars from Jimmy Kimmel’s idea of letting a tour bus enter Hollywood’s biggest night. Apparently Gary was released from prison after serving 20 years a few days before the Oscars. Gary was sightseeing with his wife and couldn’t have received a better surprise! Read the full article here.

