The J Show

The Academy is pointing the finger at PrincewaterhouseCooper for messing up the envelope for Best Picture. Apparently PwC is the company that tallies the votes for the Oscars for over 80 years! Looks like a partner was too busy taking selfies that he messed up the envelope with the back-up envelope for Best Actress. Eeek! He soon after took his live tweets down to hide any evidence of his HUGE mistake.