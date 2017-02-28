TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

Get to Know ‘Gary from Chicago’

February 28, 2017 9:57 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 20 years in prison, Chicago Bulls, chicago native, fiance Vickie, Gary Allen Coe, Gary from Chicago, multiple felonies, oscars, prison, Skyline tour, Walmart

Gary from Chicago basically stole the Oscars on Sunday (minus the blunder at the end)! So who is Gary? Can we get more? Yep!

In case you forgot…p

As soon as that aired – the Twittershere went bananas with offers to Gary:

Pretty cool right?

Well TMZ did some homework and what they found that Gary was released from prison just 3 DAYS before he did the Skyline Tour that landed him at the Oscars!

They say:

Gary Allen Coe did 20 years in the California prison system , and just got out last week. Gary reportedly was in for committing multiple felonies — he wasn’t more specific about his crimes, but said he met his fiancee, Vickie, while in the pen.

So does these mean he’s Hollywood bound?

TMZ says:

Even though Gary and Vickie live in California now, he’s a Chicago native and he’s become the toast of the town.

Whatever went down before Gary you def are on the right path to start a new chapter!

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live