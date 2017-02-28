Get to Know ‘Gary from Chicago’

Gary from Chicago basically stole the Oscars on Sunday (minus the blunder at the end)! So who is Gary? Can we get more? Yep!

In case you forgot…p

As soon as that aired – the Twittershere went bananas with offers to Gary:

Pretty cool right?

Well TMZ did some homework and what they found that Gary was released from prison just 3 DAYS before he did the Skyline Tour that landed him at the Oscars!

They say:

Gary Allen Coe did 20 years in the California prison system , and just got out last week. Gary reportedly was in for committing multiple felonies — he wasn’t more specific about his crimes, but said he met his fiancee, Vickie, while in the pen.

So does these mean he’s Hollywood bound?

TMZ says:

Even though Gary and Vickie live in California now, he’s a Chicago native and he’s become the toast of the town.

Whatever went down before Gary you def are on the right path to start a new chapter!