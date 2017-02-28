EPIC UPDATE: Lady Gaga To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

STOP EVERYTHING LITTLE MONSTERS!!! Lady Gaga is headed to Coachella and it is going to be EPIC. As you know Beyonce is preggo with twins and has postponed her performance until next years festival, sorry Bey hive. However, there’s no better person than Mother Monster to bring in a crowd. Don’t believe it? Check out the announcement from Billboard. Unfortunately, passes are sold out, but maybe single days will be released. For the 2017 full line-up and ticket info click here.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)