EPIC UPDATE: Lady Gaga To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

STOP EVERYTHING LITTLE MONSTERS!!! Lady Gaga is headed to Coachella and it is going to be EPIC. As you know Beyonce is preggo with twins and has postponed her performance until next years festival, sorry Bey hive. However, there’s no better person than Mother Monster to bring in a crowd. Don’t believe it? Check out the announcement from Billboard. Unfortunately, passes are sold out, but maybe single days will be released. For the 2017 full line-up and ticket info click here.