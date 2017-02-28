TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

EPIC UPDATE: Lady Gaga To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

February 28, 2017 6:19 PM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

STOP EVERYTHING LITTLE MONSTERS!!! Lady Gaga is headed to Coachella and it is going to be EPIC. As you know Beyonce is preggo with twins and has postponed her performance until next years festival, sorry Bey hive. However, there’s no better person than Mother Monster to bring in a crowd. Don’t believe it? Check out the announcement from Billboard. Unfortunately, passes are sold out, but maybe single days will be released. For the 2017 full line-up and ticket info click here.

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live