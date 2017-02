Beyonce cancelled on headlining this year’s Coachella because of the pending birth of her twins (doctor’s orders) …but her replacement has been announced!

TMZ is reporting that LADY GAGA will be her replacement! for BOTH weekends (April 15 and 22)!

Allegedly the details are still being worked out but expect an official announcement in the next few days!

Quite a year for Gaga right? The Superbowl and now this!