Lorde Teases New Single and Release Date

By Hayden Wright

An auspicious debut like Lorde’s Pure Heroine is not easy to follow up—perhaps that’s why it’s taken four years to record her yet-untitled sophomore album. Its first single drops this Friday and a New Zealand TV ad teases a few seconds of Lorde’s next chapter.

Lorde is seen in the backseat of a car reaching for a soft drink, while a chipper guitar riff plays in the background. No name or information (besides the Friday release date) can be gleaned from the video. The promotion strategy is something we’ve seen before: Remember that 30 seconds of audio from “Hello” Adele teased in 2015? It set the stage for great things.

In two weeks, Lorde will perform on Saturday Night Live. Watch the brief promo here: