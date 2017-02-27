TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Oscars 2017 | Zedd & Alessia Cara

[Listen] The Oscars Messed Up The Winner Of Best Picture

February 27, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
YIKES! There was an EPIC plot twist at the end of the Oscars. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway gave us a VERY suspenseful moment delaying the reveal of Best Picture when the world thought it was “La La Land” they had to stop the show to say it was “Moonlight!” Watch it here.

