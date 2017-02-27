[Listen] The Oscars Messed Up The Winner Of Best Picture

Showbiz Shelly
YIKES! There was an EPIC plot twist at the end of the Oscars. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway gave us a VERY suspenseful moment delaying the reveal of Best Picture when the world thought it was “La La Land” they had to stop the show to say it was “Moonlight!” Watch it here.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
