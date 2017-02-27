GET THE LIST: All 2017 Oscar Winners & Show Highlights

What a debacle with accidentally announcing the WRONG film of the year!!!

On a nice note, Justin Timberlake’s surprise performance was amazing.

Host Jimmy Kimmel live tweeted Trump during the show.

Jimmy surprised a tour group by bringing them on TV at the Oscars! Gary and Vicki from Chicago got their 15 minutes of fame and Denzel to be at their wedding!

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best film

Moonlight

Best actress

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Best director

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best original screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Best adapted screenplay

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)

Best cinematography

Linus Sandgren (La La Land)

Best original score

Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Best original song

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land)

Best sound editing

Sylvain Bellemare (Arrival)

Best foreign language film

Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman)

Best film editing

John Gilbert (Hacksaw Ridge)

Best visual effects

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book)

Best production design

David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds Wasco (La La Land)

Best sound mixing

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace (Hacksaw Ridge)

Best documentary Feature

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow (O.J.: Made in America)

Best animated film

Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer (Zootopia)

Best animated short film

Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer (Piper)

Best documentary short subject

Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets)

Best live action short film

Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy (Sing)

Best make-up

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson (Suicide Squad)

Best costume design

Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them)