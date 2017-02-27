GET THE LIST: All 2017 Oscar Winners & Show Highlights

What a debacle with accidentally announcing the WRONG film of the year!!!
On a nice note, Justin Timberlake’s surprise performance was amazing.
Host Jimmy Kimmel live tweeted Trump during the show.
Jimmy surprised a tour group by bringing them on TV at the Oscars! Gary and Vicki from Chicago got their 15 minutes of fame and Denzel to be at their wedding!
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best film
Moonlight
Best actress
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Best director
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Best supporting actress
Viola Davis (Fences)
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Best original screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Best adapted screenplay
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)
Best cinematography
Linus Sandgren (La La Land)
Best original score
Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
Best original song
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land)
Best sound editing
Sylvain Bellemare (Arrival)
Best foreign language film
Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman)
Best film editing
John Gilbert (Hacksaw Ridge)
Best visual effects
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book)
Best production design
David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds Wasco (La La Land)
Best sound mixing
Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace (Hacksaw Ridge)
Best documentary Feature
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow (O.J.: Made in America)
Best animated film
Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer (Zootopia)
Best animated short film
Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer (Piper)
Best documentary short subject
Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets)
Best live action short film
Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy (Sing)
Best make-up
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson (Suicide Squad)
Best costume design
Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them)