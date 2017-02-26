TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Another Point For Team Ginger!

Ed Sheeran’s foot pedal music machine is making him hit songs yet again! ‘Shape Of You’ hit #1 for week #2 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Issues – Julia Michaels
19. I Got You – Bebe Rexha
18. This Town – Niall Horan
17. Down – Marian Hill
16. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future
15. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
14. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
13. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
12. All Time Low – Jon Bellion
11. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey
10. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar
9. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry
8. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
5. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk
4. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello
3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran