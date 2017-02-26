TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Justin Bieber Pee | Zedd & Alessia Cara

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Another Point For Team Ginger!

February 26, 2017 10:51 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 top 20 countdown, dance music, Ed Sheeran, EDM, gingers, hip hop music, most popular songs in chicago, pop music, rap music, red heads, rock music, sexy, shape of you

Ed Sheeran’s foot pedal music machine is making him hit songs yet again! ‘Shape Of You’ hit #1 for week #2 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Issues – Julia Michaels

19. I Got You – Bebe Rexha

18. This Town – Niall Horan

17. Down – Marian Hill

16. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future

15. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

14. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

13. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

12. All Time Low – Jon Bellion

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey

10. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar

9. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry

8. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

5. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk

4. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello

3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

  1. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

 

 

